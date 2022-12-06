SVB Leerink Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $167.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.27.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.