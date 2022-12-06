Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

