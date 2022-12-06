Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Switch stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 7,548,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Switch has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Switch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

