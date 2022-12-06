TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Financial Contrast

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $33.89, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.98 $4.96 billion $1.93 13.26 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

