TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of TEL opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

