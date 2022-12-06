Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.10 ($3.26) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.21) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.11) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR O2D traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.24 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 4,564,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.11) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

