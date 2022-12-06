TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $211.06 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079618 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059238 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010410 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025800 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,113,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,481,236 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
