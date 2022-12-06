Tether Gold Price Tops $1,763.80 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,763.80 or 0.10364887 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $124,317.75 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.08 or 0.30243619 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

