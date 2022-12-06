The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $25.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

