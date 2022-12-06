The Debt Box (DEBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.78 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $10.47 or 0.00061660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00498695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.49 or 0.30070158 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.