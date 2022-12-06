The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target to $6.80

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $6.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

