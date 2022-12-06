The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $4,087,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

