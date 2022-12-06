The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,045 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 656,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

