The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lifted by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 6.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

