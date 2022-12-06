Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $122.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,553.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

