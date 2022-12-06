TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 496,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,214,000. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 1.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 215.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,969. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.