TomoChain Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,557,550 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

