Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00010733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $11.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.84648557 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $6,912,689.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

