Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at C$337,446.30. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total value of C$92,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $1,226,190 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Toromont Industries

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.67.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

