TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to €68.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($54.00) to €54.90 ($57.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

