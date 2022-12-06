Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 9.6%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 244,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 168,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$200.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

