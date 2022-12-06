Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,331 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,865,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $240.57.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

