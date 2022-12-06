Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,785,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.