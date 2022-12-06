Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.06. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

