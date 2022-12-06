Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 355,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

