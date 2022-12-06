Tradewinds LLC. Takes $249,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

