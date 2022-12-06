Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 72.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 167.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE NSC opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.89 and its 200-day moving average is $236.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.