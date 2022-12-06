Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 7,140 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

