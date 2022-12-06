Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $53.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 292.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 41.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

