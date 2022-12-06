Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $340,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

