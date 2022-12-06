Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

