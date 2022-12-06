Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 3.87% of Trine II Acquisition worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TRAQ opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Trine II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

