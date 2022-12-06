Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.
TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion
In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
