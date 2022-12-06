Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 32.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

