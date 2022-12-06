UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.06 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

