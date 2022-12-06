UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 66,180 shares.The stock last traded at $189.94 and had previously closed at $191.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

