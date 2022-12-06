Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.21 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $76.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00035967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00465324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018410 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.13598207 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $74,811,373.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

