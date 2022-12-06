United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

