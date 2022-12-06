UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $535.04 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

