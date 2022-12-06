Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 57,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,415,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.