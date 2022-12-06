UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $3.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018512 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

