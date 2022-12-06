Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.20

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 1386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Upwork Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $684,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 210.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after buying an additional 114,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 27.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 178,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile



Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

