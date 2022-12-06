USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 3,117 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE USAC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 154,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -874.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.