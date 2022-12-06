UWM Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get UWM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UWM Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 19.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 331.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 175.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.