Vai (VAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,247.41

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.47 million and $7,247.41 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.64 or 0.30490552 BTC.

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.