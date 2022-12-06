Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.47. 6,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $540.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

