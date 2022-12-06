Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,521. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 206,021 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.