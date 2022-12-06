Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $24.01. Valhi shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 7 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.
Institutional Trading of Valhi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Valhi by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valhi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
