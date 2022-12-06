Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $24.01. Valhi shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 7 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Valhi by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valhi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.