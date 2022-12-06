VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Lessened by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 0.68% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $17,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 139,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,238. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

