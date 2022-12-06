Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,689,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.34. 2,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $152.79 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.